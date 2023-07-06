Victims of Shreveport mass shooting identified; mayor releases statement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four people are dead and at least seven others were injured in a mass shooting on the Fourth of July that happened during an annual block party.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the four victims. They are Morad Aziz, 22, and Jarike Dorsey, 19. They both died on-scene and were identified then, the coroner says.

Demorie Williams, 24, was also killed. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died about an hour later.

Family members have also identified Syncere Brown, 17, as another deceased victim. The coroner says he was found in a nearby field around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 5).

Autopsies have been ordered for all four victims. Their deaths marks the 38th, 39th, 40th, and 41st homicides of 2023 in Caddo Parish.

On Thursday, July 6, Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement about the incident. The full statement says:

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood and the City were traumatized again on July 4 with acts of violence that led to four people killed and seven seriously injured. Every death, every injury resulting from gun violence affects us all, diminishes us as a community. These deaths, these injuries, are no exception.

We cannot and will not tolerate the violence we are experiencing. We denounce it. We are better than this as a community.

The people of the MLK neighborhood are like a close-knit family. That family has suffered more than its share of the gun violence this year.

I call for every citizen to pray for the victims, their families, and the MLK neighborhood for healing from the trauma of this and the other incidents. Please pray further for an end to the epidemic of gun violence we are experiencing.

The Shreveport Police Department continues its thorough investigation of these crimes. The City will do all it can to bring the perpetrators to justice to the full extent of the law.

The City needs every person with information about these crimes to share that information with the Shreveport Police Department.”

