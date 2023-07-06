Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major fire started by a fireworks explosion on Tuesday resulted in the death of a Gilmer man, whose name was released Wednesday.

Jared Scott Maddox, 58, of Gilmer, has been named as the victim in the incident according to a press release from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman released a statement about Maddox’s death, which reads as follows:

“I have known and served in the East Texas Fire Service with Jared at both the Gilmer and Longview Fire Departments for just shy of 40-years. He was most certainly a good man who loved his family and served the public well throughout his life and career. His loss will be felt by many across the Northeast Texas community. I’m grateful for the time I had to work alongside him, and I am a better man for having known him.”

Superintendent Kelly Moore also released a statement on behalf of Union Grove ISD through their Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Jared Maddox. Jared graduated from Union Grove in 1982, and has a long history of serving this district. He would BBQ for tailgate fundraisers, the hospitality room, banquets, and any other school event. For many years, Jared catered the food for Veterans Day. He would also provide the most spectacular fireworks show for our bonfire and after homecoming games. Jared and his wife, Trish opened their doors at Firehouse 9, for school banquets. So many in our school and our community enjoyed the fireworks and the food, but never knew the man behind the scenes, Jared Maddox. He was a Union Grove Lion that loved his school and showed that through his service. The Union Grove staff & students will miss him and his presence in our district. Please keep his entire family in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

Upshur County residents say Maddox was very well liked and wouldn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand. And many members of the community are saddened by the loss.

Upshur County Pct. 3 Commissioner Michael Ashley said Jared Maddox was the talk of the courthouse. He’s known Maddox and his family all their lives, but it goes back even further.

“My mom and his mom are very close friends,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Maddox had a big heart and was dedicated to his work with the Longview Fire Department.

“He worked for the fire department for many years,” Ashley said.

After working for LFD for 28 years he retired from LFD in 2016 as a driver.

“Then he opened this venue that’s Firehouse 9 that’s in the Pritchett area and has operated it for many years. It’s been a wedding venue, birthdays, parties,” Ashley said.

And he said people would come from miles around to gather at Jared’s venue.

“He was famous for his fish fries out there,” Ashley said.

And according to Union Grove Superintendent Kelly Moore, Jared opened their doors for Union Grove Banquets. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1982 and was very involved with the school.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all that he’d be right in the middle of all that kind of thing. Especially with his two daughters,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Jared worked the land in his youth.

“He’s been involved in agriculture, hay bailing and that kind of thing. He grew up in that,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Upshur County residents take care of each other.

“We got each other’s backs. That’s a good thing about being part of Upshur County or Gilmer. We care for each other and try to take care of each other,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Jared cared for his neighbors as well.

Commissioner Ashley said he spoke with Jared’s parents this morning to let his family know they are in his thoughts. A date for the funeral has not been set.

Four others were reported as injured in Tuesday’s announcement, though they have not yet been named. Three are reportedly in serious condition, and one was airlifted to Shreveport following the incident.

According to ATF Agent Kevin Mack, the people preparing the fireworks at the site were nearing completion of approximately 300 three-inch fireworks shells when the accident occurred. Evidence and witness statements indicate that the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion, according to Webb’s press release.

