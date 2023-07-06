Getting Answers
SPD urges public to give information on man believed to be in extreme danger

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing man that is believed to be the victim of a violent crime.

On July 5, an individual flagged down an SPD officer to report that they had a feeling their friend was the victim of a crime. The person’s friend is Terry Louis Morris, 20.

Terry Louis Morris (9-23-2002)
Terry Louis Morris (9-23-2002)(SPD)

Morris is believed to be in a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license 662EUX. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows, black rims and a bra with the word ‘Treazy’, written in red on the windshield.

Morris is believed to be in extreme danger, and it is urgent that he is located.

SPD asks that anyone who sees this vehicle to call 911 immediately, and do not approach it.

