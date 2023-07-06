Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker(CCC)
By Rachael Thomas and Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A murder suspect from Shreveport has been arrested in San Augustine, Texas.

Sheriff Robert Cartwright says around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, a man was murdered in Shreveport. The alleged suspect, Kenavion Marquise Baker, 26, then left Shreveport and headed south into Sabine County. Authorities pinged his phone and a chase began. Eventually, the chase ended up in San Augustine County.

That’s when the sheriff says Baker abandoned the car and ran off. Inside the car, officials found the victim’s body in the trunk.

K9s and helicopters from DeSoto Parish were called in for assistance finding Baker.

On Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., Sheriff Cartwright says Baker approached a few men who were working on a house. They called police, who quickly came to arrest him.

Baker will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date.

