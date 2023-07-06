Shreveport church holding ‘Youth Day Summer Explosion’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport is getting ready to host their Youth Day Summer Explosion.

The multi-day event is themed “Save the Seed: Lessons Learned Along the Way.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Golden Eagles Spelling Bee 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at 7480 Greenwood Road

Know Your Bible Bee 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 at 7480 Greenwood Road

Youth Oratorical Contest 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at 7530 Greenwood Road

Youth Day Evening Glory 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at 7530 Greenwood Road



Sunday night’s guest speaker will be Courtland Milloy Jr.

