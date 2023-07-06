Getting Answers
Shreveport church holding ‘Youth Day Summer Explosion’

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport is getting ready to host their Youth Day Summer Explosion.

The multi-day event is themed “Save the Seed: Lessons Learned Along the Way.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

  • Golden Eagles Spelling Bee
    • 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at 7480 Greenwood Road
  • Know Your Bible Bee
    • 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 at 7480 Greenwood Road
  • Youth Oratorical Contest
    • 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at 7530 Greenwood Road
  • Youth Day Evening Glory
    • 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at 7530 Greenwood Road

Sunday night’s guest speaker will be Courtland Milloy Jr.

