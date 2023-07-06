Prayer vigil to be held Thurs. evening for victims of Shreveport mass shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A prayer vigil is being to remember the victims of a mass shooting that took place in Shreveport on the Fourth of July.

It happened just before midnight at an annual block party in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood. At least four people were killed and at least seven others were injured. At this time, no suspects are in custody. One of the deceased victims has been identified by family members as Syncere Brown, 17.

On Thursday night (July 6), a vigil will be held at the site of the shooting on Jones Mabry Road. The event is called A Day of Healing Cooper Road. The public is welcome to attend. The vigil begins at 6 p.m.

