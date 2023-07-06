Getting Answers
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Wynter Cole Smith
Wynter Cole Smith(WILX)
By WILX News 10 staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - After three days of searching, police in Michigan say the body of Wynter Cole Smith has been found.

Chief Ellery Sosebee with the Lansing Police Department announced the new details during a press conference Wednesday night.

Police confirmed that Wynter’s body was found by Detroit police officers on Detroit’s east side just before 7 p.m.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued for Smith.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe Trice stole the woman’s car and fled with Wynter, who was not at the home Sunday night. Wynter was not found in the car when Trice was arrested Monday.

Authorities have been searching for the 2-year-old for several days, using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties. A $25,000 reward for information was offered by the FBI.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

