Insurance commissioner gives guidance for protecting property

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is sharing insurance advice for the 2023 hurricane season.

On July 6, Donelon stopped by KSLA to give guidance on the best practices for protecting your property and possessions.

Policyholders across the state are struggling to secure property insurance coverage after several devastating storm seasons. Now more than ever is when insurance is needed and it’s important to make it a top priority.

COMMON QUESTIONS:

What is a hurricane deductible and how does it work?

How do you take a home inventory and why is it important?

What are some questions to ask an agent when reviewing insurance policies this hurricane season?

What should people know about flood insurance and filing a claim?

Check out the full interview below for answers!

What you need to know this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.