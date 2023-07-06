Homeowner pulls victim to safety during July 4th mass shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man’s instincts kicked in and despite the danger, he acted to save a life during a mass shooting.

On July 4, Bryan Patterson bravely acted to save a young woman’s life during the mass shooting at a July 4th block party in the MLK neighborhood.

It was 11:30 p.m. when Patterson noticed some people walking, he thought they were leaving the party. When he checked the time at 11:30 p.m., he saw a group of people running. After witnessing the people fleeing, Patterson decided to duck for cover.

Around 11:40 p.m., Patterson heard the shooting begin.

“It went on for a few good minutes and when I felt everything was clear I started hearing young ladies at the top of my driveway saying someone was shot. My natural instinct was to see what was going on and see if I could get that child out of that problem. So I went to the top of my driveway and pulled her under my carport,” Patterson recounts the moment he jumped into action. “We put pressure on her wounds and kept her talking until the paramedics came. Due to the thickness of the crowd, they were unable to get in a timely manner.”

After he pulled her from danger, the victim’s friends picked her up and took her to her car to transport her to the hospital.

“At that point, my instinct was to get that child out of that situation and try to get her somewhere near some safety,” Patterson speaks about his mindset at that moment.

