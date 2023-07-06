Heat, humidity and occasional storms continue through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pattern remains a stagnant one, but also typical for July. We’ll continue to be hot and humid, but not excessively so for this time of year. Rain chances will also hang around with mostly afternoon heat driven showers and storms. Some days will see more wet weather than others, but no one day is looking like a washout.

A few showers and storms will linger past sunset this evening, but rain will generally fade away through or just shortly past midnight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Friday will be a day with less rain than what we have previously seen this week. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is certainly possible, but most of the ArkLaTex is looking dry. Temperatures will be hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel more like 100-105 in most spots. The chance for rain is around 20%.

The weekend starts off about the same as Friday with only limited rain and steamy conditions with temperatures hitting the mid 90s Saturday. By Sunday showers and storms will increase, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will drop back a couple of degrees into the low 90s for highs.

The next work week will start off with some more mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. Outside of any rain look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will become more isolated in coverage again by midweek with temperatures inching back up into the mid 90s for daytime highs.

Have a good night!

