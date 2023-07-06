Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Cooper Road community activist discusses violence in area

Activist spark conversation after mass shooting
An activist with the organization PIPES (Priorities, Intentions, Practical, Exchanges), Terrance Winn, speaks out against violence.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An activist with the organization PIPES (Priorities, Intentions, Practical, Exchanges), Terrence Winn, speaks out against violence.

On July 6, Terrence Winn, a Cooper Road community activist, discusses the gun violence in the city of Shreveport following the July 4 mass shooting at a block party in the MLK neighborhood.

A night of celebration turned to chaos, as a shooting erupted at the party with over 200 participants. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least four people and left seven injured.

People who live in the Cooper Road area want others to know this is not them.

“The road is built upon family traditions, built upon family values,” says Winn. “Even though we are next-door neighbors, we still look at each other as sisters and brothers. We grew up like that, we all go to school together. We play sports together.”

“It’s this sad situation because now you searching and you’re trying to wonder what happened, why did this happen? How could this have been avoided,” Winn said when asked how it feels for their community to be torn apart like this.

Read more about the mass shooting by visiting https://bit.ly/3pByVJn.

