Convicted child killer’s mother thinks 12-year-old’s death was a horrible accident

She testified for the defense as part of the sentencing phase of Brian Horn’s trial
By Tamer Knight and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — The mother of convicted child killer Brian Horn thinks 12-year-old Justin Bloxom’s death was a horrible accident.

Debra Abshire testified for the defense Thursday as the sentencing phase of Horn’s trial continued at the DeSoto Parish Courthouse in Mansfield.

Horn twice now has been found guilty of killing Bloxom. The child’s body was found in late March 2010 in a wooded field off U.S. Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish.

Abshire testified that she always knew something was wrong with Brian, that he was diagnosed with ADHA and dyslexia and that he didn’t want her to have his brother Kevin.

Her marriage with her children’s father was not good. He was a drinker, unloyal and didn’t help take care of Brian and Kevin. He eventually took care of them after the divorce because he didn’t want to pay child support. she said.

Abshire also testified that they sold drugs but later were arrested and that they were swingers in their marriage.

Curtis Horn was subpoenaed to be in court this trial and the last trial but never has shown up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

