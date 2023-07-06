Changing jobs or retiring? Adviser breaks down 4 options on what to do with your 401k
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Whether you’re switching jobs or retiring, you might be wondering what to do with your 401k.
The decision to roll over to a Traditional IRA or Roth, or even to cash out doesn’t need to be overwhelming.
Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA on Wednesday, July 5 to break it all down.
He talked about when it makes sense to roll over and when to cash out.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
MORE MAKING ENDS MEET:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.