Blue Bell releases Monster Cookie Dough celebrating National Ice Cream Month

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A new monster is being released, and it is a beast of taste!

On July 6, Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with the release of a monstrosity! The new flavor, Monster Cookie Dough, is hitting the shelves!

Described as a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter, and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Don’t also miss out on this awesome favor! >> https://www.arklatexweekend.com/2023/06/08/blue-bell-releases-new-delicious-coffee-ice-cream-flavor/

