Another round of storms likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms are already developing early this morning along and north of I-30 and a few more could develop across other parts of the ArkLaTex over the next few hours so it might be a good idea to pack along that umbrella before you head off to work. Otherwise it’s another warm and muggy start with wake up temperatures in the 70s.

Heading into the afternoon, more storms will develop as a weak cold front attempts to move in from the north. Storms today will be a bit more widespread than in recent days and a few could turn strong with hail and wind being the main threats. Highs will be a touch cooler with readings in the 80s along and north of I-30 and low 90s elsewhere.

For Friday and Saturday, some drier air will arrive and this will limit our storm chances and also result in slightly warmer temperatures with highs both days in the mid 90s. Of course it will feel more like the triple digits with the humidity.

For Sunday and beyond, a ridge of high pressure will setup across west Texas and a big low pressure system will form over the Great Lakes and this will place the ArKLaTex in a northwest flow aloft. Typically this pattern is favorable for storms and severe weather this time of year. Needless to say, it could be an active stretch for much of next week so pay close attention to the forecast!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.