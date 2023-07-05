Typical July forecast the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! Starting off warm and muggy out there with temperatures in the upper 70s as you head back to work. After a quiet morning, clouds will quickly start to build by midday with scattered storms once again developing during the afternoon. Like recent days, one or two of these could turn strong with hail and wind being the primary threats.

It will be another hot and steamy day with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the low triple digits before storms arrive.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for Thursday and Friday with scattered afternoon storms expected each day along with that typical July heat and humidity. Highs both days will reach the low to mid 90s but of course it will feel hotter at times.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the best storm chances will shift northeast with just a few storms expected for most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will stay in the the low to mid 90s and that humidity will be sticking around.

By next week, our pattern could turn more active again with storm chances ramping up. Like the weekend, the favored area for rain looks to be across the northeast half of the ArkLaTex.

No major heat is on the horizon with highs each day close to average in the low to mid 90s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

