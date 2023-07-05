Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say

This incident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
By Freeman Stoddard, Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities say a North Carolina trooper was shot while assisting a stranded motorist after the person he was helping took out a gun and fired at him.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap with the State Highway Patrol was shot at about 7:35 p.m. Monday while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 26. The motorist took out a gun, fired and hit Dunlap in the chest, according to First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said a round was stopped by Dunlap’s ballistic vest, and he was able to return fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.(State Highway Patrol)

Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was taken to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

In accordance with agency protocol, Knox said Dunlap has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
Gracie Watson, DOB: 6/13/1998
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City

Latest News

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.
SPD responds to shooting in MLK Neighborhood
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth