SPD investigating shooting in Highland neighborhood

Shooting reported on East Olive Street and Jenkins Avenue.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are responding to a reported shooting on Jenkins Avenue.

On July 5, at 12:03 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report on Jenkins Avenue, near East Wichita Street and East Olive Street, in the Highland neighborhood.

According to 911 records, five Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) medical emergency units are also on the scene.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

