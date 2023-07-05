Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Ribbon cutting celebrates one of country’s first, largest solar plants

Solar power plant panels
Solar power plant panels(pgegreenenergy / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, ARK. (KSLA) - A new solar system installed will bring huge utility savings for Miller County facilities.

On July 5, at 10 a.m., Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison, officials, and residents of Miller County gathered at 4819 South State Line Road for a ribbon cutting to commemorate the installation of one of the country’s first and largest solar array farms.

The 600-kW solar array has been installed on eight acres of land just outside Texarkana city limits. The project is part of a larger countrywide conservation effort on improving the efficiency of energy and water systems. Miller County partnered with McKinstry, a national construction and energy services firm, to develop an energy efficiency plan.

Several measures were taken to implement this plan, including retrofitting flush valves, installing digital and networkable thermostats, air conditioning, HVAC, and LED lighting upgrades.

Facilities impacted:

  • Miller County Health Department
  • Miller County Courthouse
  • Miller County Sheriff’s Department
  • Miler County Correctional Facility
  • Juvenile Detention Center
  • Senior Center
  • Road Department Buildings

The upgrades are estimated to deliver $182,811 in annual utility savings and $ 31,478 in annual operational savings to the county.

