McCurtain County agrees to buy land, part of which will be used for new hospital

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — McCurtain County commissioners recently agreed to buy almost 112 acres of land at the Idabel Airport, in part, for construction of a new hospital.

The intent is to set aside about 15 acres for the new hospital and use the remaining land for future economic development, said John Wayne Williams, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners.

Emergency Management director Cody McDaniel, who has extensively researched and communicated with the FAA about the land, assured commissioners that there were no concerns with moving forward to purchase the land insofar as constructing a hospital there, according to minutes of the commission’s meeting. “With the hospital being built to the east of the runway, so long as it is not more than 150 feet high, there is no concerns with the hospital being constructed there.”

Hospital President and CEO Brian Whitfield is quoted as saying: “I have said all along that I believe the location to be the perfect spot for a hospital — just so long as there is no restrictions on us building there after spending all of this money. But if we have clearance and this has all been fully vetted, this is a good decision.”

Attorney Don Shaw said the purchase would cost a little more than $2.2 million. It was made possible by using ARPA funds the county received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The land purchase will now be set for a closing date.

Local attorney, Don Shaw, spoke at this mornings meeting. Mr. Shaw said that he has been working on the land deal for several months and while he tried, he was unsuccessful in getting a response directly from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with respect to any restrictions that might exist by building a hospital that close to the existing airport.

A letter sent by Mr. Shaw to the FAA several months ago went unanswered as of this mornings meeting.

Also on hand at this mornings meeting was local

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.