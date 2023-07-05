Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms

Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person stealing personal items from laundry rooms.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department shared photos of a man they say is stealing women’s underwear from area laundry rooms.

Authorities said the suspect has committed over 25 thefts from laundry rooms on different floors at the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments.

“The suspect primarily steals women’s bras and underwear,” a police spokesperson said. “He has taken approximately $4,881 worth of items and was last seen in the building in June.”

Anyone with more information on the man’s identity has been urged to contact officers at 303-987-7243.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Gracie Watson, DOB: 6/13/1998
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City

Latest News

Block party attendee relives night of mass shooting
Block party attendee relives night of mass shooting
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into...
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say