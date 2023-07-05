Getting Answers
Hundreds visit Cypress Black Bayou in Bossier Parish for Fourth of July

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — People didn’t have to venture far to beat the heat and have the feel of a beachy retreat for the holiday.

Hundreds of people visited Cypress Black Bayou for the Fourth of July holiday and enjoyed a day at the lake.(KSLA)

This Fourth of July, long lines formed early in the morning at Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District to celebrate our nation’s birthday. The lake was bustling with boaters, people grilling and plenty of those keeping cool in the lake.

The lake is expected to have between 500 and 700 people coming out to celebrate. First responders are on standby patrolling the water to ensure those who are boating and enjoying the lake remain safe at all times.

Hundreds of people visited Cypress Black Bayou for the Fourth of July holiday and enjoyed a day at the lake.(KSLA)

“The biggest thing is we want everyone onboard the boat to have a personal floatation device that is Coast Guard approved. Everyone needs a lifejacket that fits them. Make sure that if you want to come out and have a good time, that’s fine, but make sure that the driver is not drinking. I mean, the same laws are for boaters as they are for driving a vehicle. You can go to jail with a DWI in a boat just like you can in a vehicle. And we aren’t here today to try to do that, but we just want people to be conscious of that,” said Lt. Billy Jones with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hundreds of people visited Cypress Black Bayou for the Fourth of July holiday and enjoyed a day at the lake.(KSLA)

Lt. Jones says the biggest problem they usually see is underage children on jet skis. He says riders must be at least 16 years old to be on one, and they’re required to have taken a boater safety course.

