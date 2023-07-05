Getting Answers
Holiday Fireworks names firework after LaTech football player

By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — To get something named after you is a pretty big honor.

Northwood High School and Louisiana Tech University offensive lineman Ja’Marion Kennedy got such an honor for the Fourth of July by having a custom-made firework named after him. It’s called “Sugar Bear.” He shared with KSLA why it’s so special having a firework named just for him.

Holiday Fireworks has named a firework after LA Tech football player, Ja'Marion Kennedy.
“It’s like connection too, like if we didn’t have these types of connections, it would never work, so by us having these connections and knowing people and being a part of the family, that makes a big difference,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the best thing about working for Holiday Fireworks is the support he receives on and off the field.

Holiday Fireworks has named a firework after LA Tech football player, Ja'Marion Kennedy.
