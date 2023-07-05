Free food boxes to be distributed after June 16 storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to the recent June 16 storms that caused widespread damage in the ArkLaTex, the Caddo Parish Commission and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are holding a food box distribution event to those who lost food in the ensuing power outages.

The distribution event will be held at multiple locations throughout Shreveport on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Caddo Parish Commission)

“The recent storms and outages in our community posed many challenges that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell. “We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food.”

DETAILS

9 A.M. START TIME

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Dr., Shreveport

Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Oak Park/Bethune Middle School – 4331 Henry St., Shreveport

Caddo Fire District #4 – 8240 Colquitt Rd., Shreveport

10:30 A.M. START TIME

A.C. Steere Elementary – 4009 Youree Dr., Shreveport

A.B. Palmer Recreation Center – 547 E. 79th St., Shreveport

Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church – 7840 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

Boxes of food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

