Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Free food boxes to be distributed after June 16 storms

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to the recent June 16 storms that caused widespread damage in the ArkLaTex, the Caddo Parish Commission and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are holding a food box distribution event to those who lost food in the ensuing power outages.

The distribution event will be held at multiple locations throughout Shreveport on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The event will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caddo Parish Commission)

“The recent storms and outages in our community posed many challenges that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell. “We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food.”

DETAILS

9 A.M. START TIME

  • Galilee Missionary Baptist Church – 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
  • Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Dr., Shreveport
  • Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
  • Oak Park/Bethune Middle School – 4331 Henry St., Shreveport
  • Caddo Fire District #4 – 8240 Colquitt Rd., Shreveport

10:30 A.M. START TIME

  • A.C. Steere Elementary – 4009 Youree Dr., Shreveport
  • A.B. Palmer Recreation Center – 547 E. 79th St., Shreveport
  • Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church – 7840 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

Boxes of food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

RELATED VIDEO

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
Gracie Watson, DOB: 6/13/1998
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City

Latest News

Typical July forecast
Typical July forecast the next few days
Typical July forecast
Matt's morning weather update
Higher rain chances Thursday
Calm and dry night ahead; similar forecast tomorrow
Higher rain chances Thursday
Austin's Tuesday Evening Weather Update