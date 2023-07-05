A couple more days of wet weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The daily isolated rain and thunderstorms looks to be coming to an end! As we head into the weekend, conditions look to be calmer and drier for the ArkLaTex than this week. Temperatures aim to be in the mid-90′s with feels like temperatures possibly nearing the Heat Advisory mark in some places around the ArkLaTex.

Taking a look at today, storms have begun and will last into the early evening hours. We will sink back into the high 70′s tonight and clouds will clear heading into tomorrow morning.

For tomorrow, sunshine will be seen for the morning hours. Similar conditions are expected in the afternoon with highs reaching the low 90′s and storms returning, but mainly affecting the areas just south of I-20 for the afternoon. Pop-up storms come back for the northern portions of the ArkLaTex in the late afternoon/early evening hours.

We can expect conditions to clear and stay away for the weekend as high temperatures will reach the mid-90′s and mostly sunny skies makes a return to the forecast. However, rain chances look to ramp back up early next week.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

- CJ Cartledge

