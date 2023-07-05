Counselor talks about how to cope in the aftermath of traumatic events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With reports of at least 10 mass shootings plaguing the country over the Fourth of July weekend, Shreveport now on its third mass shooting so far in 2023.

What was supposed to be a fun night of celebrating with friends and fireworks turned into a tragedy, rocking the Shreveport community. At least four people are confirmed dead, with at least another seven hurt.

Trauma and grief counselor Meg Roland joined KSLA live Wednesday, July 5 to talk about coping in the aftermath of a traumatic event such as this.

The counselor talked about how mass shootings are becoming the norm and how those who witness such events wind up living in a state of panic.

She also addressed what people can do in the aftermath of such a tragedy to cope, and how to care for their own mental state.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.