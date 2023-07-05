Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Church collecting fans for people in need

Logos & Life Community Church's fan drive.
Logos & Life Community Church's fan drive.(Logos & Life Church)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church is asking for the community to donate fans.

From July 2 - 16, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday - Thursday, the Logos and Life Community Church is holding a fan drive. The goal for the drive is to collect 100 fans.

Drop-off location:

  • Logos and Life Community Church, 8805 Jewella Avenue, Suite 212., Shreveport.

To make a donation, contact Pastor Juan Bryant at 318-560-3682.

For more about Logos & Life church, visit https://www.logosandlifecc.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
Gracie Watson, DOB: 6/13/1998
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City

Latest News

Hundreds of people visited Cypress Black Bayou for the Fourth of July holiday and enjoyed a day...
Hundreds visit Cypress Black Bayou in Bossier Parish for Fourth of July
Holiday Fireworks has named a firework after LaTech football player Ja'Marion Kennedy.
Holiday Fireworks names firework after LaTech football player
Car, boating safety tips for Fourth of July
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588 held its annual Fourth of July event to feed and honor those...
VFW post holds Fourth of July celebration