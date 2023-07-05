Church collecting fans for people in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church is asking for the community to donate fans.

From July 2 - 16, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday - Thursday, the Logos and Life Community Church is holding a fan drive. The goal for the drive is to collect 100 fans.

Drop-off location:

Logos and Life Community Church, 8805 Jewella Avenue, Suite 212., Shreveport.

To make a donation, contact Pastor Juan Bryant at 318-560-3682.

For more about Logos & Life church, visit https://www.logosandlifecc.com/.

