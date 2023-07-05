Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City

It ended with a crash and a car fire
A car chase on the evening of July 4, 2023, began in Marion County, Texas, and ended with a crash and fire in Oil City, La. (Credit: KSLA viewer Kasen Wright)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas/CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A vehicle chase from Texas into Louisiana ended with a crash and a car fire in Oil City.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 in the area of North Kerley Avenue and Allen Street.

That’s when and where seven Caddo sheriff’s units responded to a call about an officer in need of assistance.

At the same time, according to dispatch records, three Caddo Fire District 7 and two North Caddo Medical Center units were dispatched to a Caddo EMS event on North Kerley between Allen Street and Pine Street.

CPSO dispatchers said the call was about a car fire.

A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023, made for some tense moments in the town of Oil City. It ended with what appears to be a crash and a car fire.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Kasen Wright)

Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rod White later explained that Marion County, Texas, authorities had called asking for assistance pursuing someone into Caddo Parish. The driver ditched the car at the railway crossing and it caught fire.

Video and photos from KSLA News 12 viewer Kasen Wright appear to show where the car struck the railway crossing signal.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Marion County authorities to learn why they were pursuing the vehicle and have yet to hear back. It is not immediately known what became of the car’s driver.

