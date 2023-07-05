Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Blanchard pulls out all the stops for July Fourth

The Caddo Parish town estimated that more than 1,200 people showed up at the festival
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish town of Blanchard pulled out all the stops for its own Fourth of July festivities with its eighth annual Fourth of July festival.

“It’s the day of America and it’s one of my favorite holidays,” attendee Myles Hoover said.

“The Fourth of July here in Blanchard is all about family, and fun. It’s the birthday of the United States of America, the greatest country in the world,” Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos said.

There was red, white, and blue everywhere in sight at the festival. There was also entertainment and food for all to enjoy.

“We hope in Shreveport and Bossier that they celebrate this day. We’re the only country that celebrates the Fourth of July, and it means a lot to every person that lives in the United States,” Steve Umling, festival sponsor and owner of Tire Crew, said.

Galambos said the town of Blanchard estimated that more than 1,200 people showed up at the festival.

Blanchard pulls out all the stops for its Fourth of July Fest
Blanchard pulls out all the stops for its Fourth of July Fest

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old who died after being shot during dispute at PBS Pinchback Park
Gracie Watson, DOB: 6/13/1998
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother
Twelve-year-old Justin Bloxom was killed in March of 2010.
Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Hundreds of people visited Cypress Black Bayou for the Fourth of July holiday and enjoyed a day...
Hundreds visit Cypress Black Bayou in Bossier Parish for Fourth of July
Holiday Fireworks has named a firework after LaTech football player Ja'Marion Kennedy.
Holiday Fireworks names firework after LaTech football player
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting