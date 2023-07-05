Blanchard pulls out all the stops for July Fourth

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish town of Blanchard pulled out all the stops for its own Fourth of July festivities with its eighth annual Fourth of July festival.

“It’s the day of America and it’s one of my favorite holidays,” attendee Myles Hoover said.

“The Fourth of July here in Blanchard is all about family, and fun. It’s the birthday of the United States of America, the greatest country in the world,” Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos said.

There was red, white, and blue everywhere in sight at the festival. There was also entertainment and food for all to enjoy.

“We hope in Shreveport and Bossier that they celebrate this day. We’re the only country that celebrates the Fourth of July, and it means a lot to every person that lives in the United States,” Steve Umling, festival sponsor and owner of Tire Crew, said.

Galambos said the town of Blanchard estimated that more than 1,200 people showed up at the festival.

