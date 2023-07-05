Getting Answers
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

By Makayla Shelton and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Despite her age, a 73-year-old Virginia woman decided to take matters into her own hands after noticing a leak in her roof.

Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Ridgeway home by herself. Two weeks ago, she felt water dripping on her arm while she sat in the living room, WDBJ reports.

Harris says she couldn’t afford to hire someone else to fix the roof. She also says she enjoys hard work and doing things on her own.

“I was scared,” Harris said. “But I just scooted down there, got to the end and put that on. Once I got a couple of layers up, I knew I could handle it. So, I took off. I didn’t tell my kids because they would’ve fussed at me, and they did fuss at me.”

Harris says her mother, who lived to be 102, is the one who inspired her determination.

