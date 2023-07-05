Getting Answers
2 dead, 3 injured in east Texas crash involving 2 semis, SUV

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Two people are dead and three have been injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Marion County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened Monday, July 3 just before 9 a.m. on US 59 at FM 2208 about a mile south of Jefferson. Officials say preliminary details show Jasmine Griffin, 25, of Jefferson, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey west on FM 2208 as a 58-year-old man from Douglassville was driving a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer north on US 59.

A third vehicle (2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer), being driven by a 61-year-old man from Pittsburg, Texas was driving south on US 59. Authorities say Griffin drove into the intersection and collided with 18-wheeler, causing it to roll over onto its side. After rolling over, the 18-wheeler slid and hit the other 18-wheeler.

Two people in the Dodge Journey were killed. They are Griffin and one of her passengers, Eddie Bell, 32, of Marshall. Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene, while Bell was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and Shreveport, where he died a few hours later. A 5-year-old girl in their car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to CHRISTUS in Marshall for treatment. All three of them were wearing their seat belts.

Both 18-wheeler drivers sustained “incapacitating” injuries and were taken to CHRISTUS in Longview for treatment. They were both also wearing their seat belts.

The investigation into the deadly wreck is ongoing.

