Young girl selling July 4th cookies to honor great great uncle who fought in Vietnam War

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young girl in Shreveport is honoring veterans this Fourth of July by selling some special cookies.

The cookies are being sold at the Colonial Plaza Apartments, located at 215 Sandbeach Blvd., in Shreveport, starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Proceeds from the sale of the cookies will be donated to the American Legion Post 450.

Her name is Jamari DeBouse. She’s a student at Shreve Island Elementary School. She’s a twin and also has two brothers.

Jamari’s grandma, Leona Bell, says she loves to serve others and they’re trying to cultivate her passion for giving back. Jamari’s great great uncle fought in the Vietnam War, Bell says.

