VFW post holds Fourth of July celebration

Dozens of veterans gathered to celebrate the holiday
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588 held its annual Fourth of July event to feed and honor those who served. The fete saw a plentiful turnout with dozens of veterans gathered to celebrate the holiday.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588 held its annual Fourth of July event Tuesday to feed and honor those who served.

The fete saw a plentiful turnout with dozens of veterans gathered to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s great, it’s great. We got a great turnout this year, and I’m hoping everyone enjoys it,” said Jacqueline Robertson, president of the VFW post’s auxiliary.

“We’re happy just to do something for our veterans because it’s so important to respect them and show them honor them for this time and all the time.”

The event, which was open to not only veterans but also the public, included music, political speeches and, of course, plenty of hot dogs, hamburgers and other Fourth of July foods.

The event, which was open to not only veterans but also the public, included music, political speeches and, of course, plenty of hot dogs, hamburgers and other Fourth of July foods.

