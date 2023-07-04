Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texas implements crash reduction effort for Fourth of July holiday

Authorities urge motorists to eliminate distractions and do not drink and drive
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, La. (KSLA) — This Fourth of July, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to ensure motorists are taking precautions to drive responsibly on the state’s roadways.

So the department is implementing Operation CARE — which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — for the holiday.

“Well, it is part of our Operation CARE holidays. And we just make sure that we have troopers out looking for people who might be driving while intoxicated. Enforcing our seatbelt and speed laws,” said Texas DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams. “Overall making sure that the motorists are staying safe when they’re on the roadways.”

Some tips the department is encouraging the drivers to follow are to eliminate distractions, monitor weather and road conditions and do not drink and drive.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 10 to learn more about Operation CARE, including enforcement of Texas’ move-over law.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old who died after being shot during dispute at PBS Pinchback Park
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-49
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in...
Texarkanans may see discolored water due to changes in water treatment
Green the Church Louisiana is hosting Re-Igniting Community Awareness on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Green the Church Louisiana to hold community resource event July 8 in Shreveport
Are we paying more for fireworks this year?
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice