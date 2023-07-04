Texas implements crash reduction effort for Fourth of July holiday

EAST TEXAS, La. (KSLA) — This Fourth of July, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to ensure motorists are taking precautions to drive responsibly on the state’s roadways.

So the department is implementing Operation CARE — which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — for the holiday.

“Well, it is part of our Operation CARE holidays. And we just make sure that we have troopers out looking for people who might be driving while intoxicated. Enforcing our seatbelt and speed laws,” said Texas DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams. “Overall making sure that the motorists are staying safe when they’re on the roadways.”

Some tips the department is encouraging the drivers to follow are to eliminate distractions, monitor weather and road conditions and do not drink and drive.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 10 to learn more about Operation CARE, including enforcement of Texas’ move-over law.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.