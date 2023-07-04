Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Texarkana residents to see increased law enforcement presence for Fourth of July holiday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - While many people are getting ready to have a fun Fourth of July, Texarkana law enforcement personnel are getting ready in their own way.

“Of course, shooting fireworks in the city is illegal and we are stepping up enforcement of that this year,” said Cpl. Les Munn with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Normally, Cpl. Munn works inside the office, but on Tuesday, July 4, he’s among the extra officers patrolling the streets of Texarkana as part of the Safe Celebration Campaign.

Cpl. Les Munn with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department
Cpl. Les Munn with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department(KSLA)

“What we hope to have happen is we have a safe, happy, family fun Fourth of July. Get out and enjoy your friends, family, and food,” Cpl. Munn said.

As part of the Safe Celebration Campaign, police have teamed up with other groups to try to prevent a repeat of 2022’s incident in which several officers were injured when ambushed with fireworks while answering a disturbance call involving more than 100 people.

Officer Les Munn says they want to keep Fourth of July celebrations safe and avoid violent incidents.

“You are going to see a large number of presence, not just us, but you are going to see the Arkansas State Police, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, an increase in firefighter presence throughout our city as well,” said Cpl. Munn.

According to Munn, as of now, fireworks complaint calls in Texarkana, Ark. are down this holiday season. The hope is this trend will continue through the night so everyone can have a safe Independence Day.

“We don’t really want to take enforcement action, we want to have an easygoing 4th of July as well, but we will if the situation arises,” Cpl. Munn warned.

