Storms possible for this 4th of July

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s as you get your day going. We are seeing some leftover showers in east Texas from last night but this should diminish as the morning wears on.

Heading into the afternoon, keep a close eye to the sky if you have any plans to be out at the lake or grilling because scattered storms will be developing once again. Like yesterday one or two of these could turn severe with hail and wind the primary threats.

Otherwise it will be another hot and steamy afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits with the humidity.

By the time fireworks go off this evening, storms should be falling apart and the forecast looks mainly warm and muggy but dry for any 4th of July festivities.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it will be a rinse and repeat pattern with scattered storms possible each afternoon along with hot and muggy conditions each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s but heat index values will make it feel like the low triple digits before storms cool things off.

Have a great 4th of July!

-Matt Jones

