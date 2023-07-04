Scattered storms continue into Independence Day evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy July 4th! I hope everyone is having a burger-filled and safe Independence Day! It’s another hot one out there but I doubt you’re letting that ruin the fun. Highs today easily rose into the low and mid-90s as expected and some places did see that triple-digit mark in terms of feels-like temperatures. We have some scattered storms working their way through the ArkLaTex this afternoon and those will continue as we head into the evening hours before tapering off after the sun sets. Things should be calm for the fireworks tonight, just remember to be safe and drink water. We’ll be in the 80s through midnight.

Tomorrow will see much of the same with highs in the low to mid-90s once again and heat index values getting into the lower triple-digits. Scattered showers and storms are likely once again tomorrow. If you haven’t seen rain today, you might not again tomorrow or you may see a shower or two. These types of storms are hard to place ahead of time as the data and summer-time airmasses like what we have just don’t get along. Anyway, as usual, the storm threat will diminish after the sun sets. Anything strong or severe is possible but it is quite a low-end chance.

Thursday sees a higher-end storm chance with the likelihood of more widespread storms being there. That is why I bumped up our rain chances that day. We’re going to be hot and humid through the rest of the forecast into next week, but that’s nothing unexpected. Lower-end rain chances move in this weekend and next week.

