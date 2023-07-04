Man found guilty for second time in 2010 murder of 12-year-old boy

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Brian Horn has been found guilty for a second time in the murder of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom.

After deliberating for less than 20 minutes on Tuesday, July 4, the jury found Horn guilty of first-degree murder.

This comes four years after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his original murder conviction because of the Supreme Court case: McCoy v. Louisiana. In that 2018 case, the defendant said he was innocent but his attorney presented him as guilty against his wishes. There was a similar dispute between Horn and his attorney.

Prosecutors said Horn used text messages to pose as a girl and lure Justin to his taxi. The child’s body was found on March 31, 2010 in a wooded field off U.S. Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish.

Sentencing will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

