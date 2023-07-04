Man arrested for reported police chase, hit-and-run on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A driver is in police custody after allegedly refusing to stop for deputies and causing a crash.

Officials say they attempted to pull over a car for traffic violations around 2 a.m. on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Newcastle Boulevard, when the male driver refused to pull over. The driver then crashed into another vehicle near Mansfield Road and continued driving until eventually pulling over in the 2500 block of Bert Kouns.

He was then taken into custody. No drivers or deputies were injured in the incident.

