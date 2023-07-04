Getting Answers
Firework tips for a safe Fourth of July

By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re celebrating with a barbecue, or hauling a truckload of fireworks home from a local stand, it’s important to recognize the dangers that are possible during Fourth of July celebrations.

Independence Day has been reported as the most dangerous holiday of the year for the last decade in America, with a toll of 2,743 deaths on average. There are several factors that go into the dangers of this annual holiday.

Mainly, people are drinking a lot more. It’s predicted that 68 million cases of beer will be purchased today. When you pair that with driving or handling fireworks, it can be a dangerous combination.

Anyone planning to shoot fireworks is encouraged to follow the below tips to help keep everyone safe.

FIREWORK SAFETY TIPS

  • Always read warning labels & follow directions for igniting
  • Never discharge fireworks indoors
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly
  • Don’t allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks
  • Always supervise children around fireworks
  • Don’t handle fireworks when under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Have water handy, either a garden hose or a bucket
  • Don’t pick up or try to re-ignite a “dud”
  • Never hold a firework in your hand to ignite it
  • Don’t point or throw fireworks at another person
  • Spray firework containers with water before throwing away

