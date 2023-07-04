Bossier City authorities stress public safety during Fourth of July holiday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Thousands have traveled near and far to celebrate Independence Day here in the ArkLaTex with fireworks, barbecue, family and fun.

Bossier City officials say there typically is a spike in illegal activity on holidays. This year that will not be tolerated.

“I think on any holiday we anticipate the possibility of a spike of activity, and crime can oftentimes be a part of that activity. But most of the departments are prepared for that,” Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said.

The Police Department says it will have an increase in patrol units on duty to police the community in assistance with other outside agencies.

“We encourage safety at all times, not only during the holidays, but always,” Johnson said.

Police are aware of the frequent use of firearms and say anyone firing a weapon illegally within the city limits could face felony charges.

“Certainly during the Fourth of July, we have fireworks and those type of things. It does increase the possibility of weapons and things like that,” Johnson said. “So we have policies and ordinances in place; and we want to make sure that our citizens are aware of those things.”

People in the community tell KSLA they prefer not to celebrate within the city limits because of the perceived lack of safety.

“They don’t do a great enough job in securing and making sure we secure, people secure, especially when you having functions outside that includes family, kids, women,” one mall patron said. “They don’t have enough security and they don’t do enough to make sure that there’s no shootings, no fights, there’s no nothing going on.”

City officials say they do want everyone to enjoy their Independence Day holiday and encourage everyone to be safe.

