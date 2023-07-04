Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
25-year-old Keithville woman detained for allegedly stabbing grandmother

(Stock image)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old woman is in custody for allegedly stabbing her 77-year-old grandmother.

Deputies were told that an elderly woman walked into Ochsner LSU Health at around 3:45 a.m. with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and legs. She told hospital security that her granddaughter walked into her room while she was asleep, stabbed her and told her to drive herself to the hospital.

Officials went to the victim’s home on Mansfield Road to look for the granddaughter. She was found at a nearby truck stop and taken into custody. She has been detained and taken to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

