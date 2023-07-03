Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texarkanans may see discolored water due to changes in water treatment

Leaders say it’s still safe to drink
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Over the next few weeks, Texarkana Water Utilities customers may notice a change in taste and smell with their water; but leaders say it is still safe to drink.

“We are doing our chlorine conversion. We actually started yesterday, switching from chloramine to chlorine,” said Texarkana Water Utilities Director Gary Smith.

Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in...
Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in taste and smell with their water, but leaders say it's still safe to drink.(KSLA)

He says they usually use a combination of ammonia and chlorine to disinfect the water; but for the next six to eight weeks, they will us chlorine only.

“As the summer approaches and the temperatures start rising, biofilm can occur in the pipes. Nitrification can begin and TCQ recommend systems like ours that uses chloramine to do chlorine conversion once a year,” said Smith.

During this conversion process, he said, residents may see an increase in fire hydrants being flushed. Certain water lines with low flow must be flushed more often to make sure the chlorine is moving through the system.

Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in...
Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in taste and smell with their water, but leaders say it's still safe to drink.(KSLA)

“You will see a little brownish color sometimes in some areas. It’s safe to drink, safe to use, it won’t hurt anything. That is just getting rid of the biofilm.”

If individual households experience a discoloration in water, they should flush water lines inside their home or contact Texarkana Water Utilities. Smith said that they will monitor the chlorine levels daily to ensure safety and that all state and regulatory standards are met.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old who died after being shot during dispute at PBS Pinchback Park
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-49
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

Green the Church Louisiana is hosting Re-Igniting Community Awareness on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Green the Church Louisiana to hold community resource event July 8 in Shreveport
Are we paying more for fireworks this year?
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
Shreveport mayor declares July 3 as a holiday; trash pickups impacted