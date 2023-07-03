Texarkanans may see discolored water due to changes in water treatment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Over the next few weeks, Texarkana Water Utilities customers may notice a change in taste and smell with their water; but leaders say it is still safe to drink.

“We are doing our chlorine conversion. We actually started yesterday, switching from chloramine to chlorine,” said Texarkana Water Utilities Director Gary Smith.

Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in taste and smell with their water, but leaders say it's still safe to drink. (KSLA)

He says they usually use a combination of ammonia and chlorine to disinfect the water; but for the next six to eight weeks, they will us chlorine only.

“As the summer approaches and the temperatures start rising, biofilm can occur in the pipes. Nitrification can begin and TCQ recommend systems like ours that uses chloramine to do chlorine conversion once a year,” said Smith.

During this conversion process, he said, residents may see an increase in fire hydrants being flushed. Certain water lines with low flow must be flushed more often to make sure the chlorine is moving through the system.

“You will see a little brownish color sometimes in some areas. It’s safe to drink, safe to use, it won’t hurt anything. That is just getting rid of the biofilm.”

If individual households experience a discoloration in water, they should flush water lines inside their home or contact Texarkana Water Utilities. Smith said that they will monitor the chlorine levels daily to ensure safety and that all state and regulatory standards are met.

