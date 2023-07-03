Shreveport man preparing to compete in all-star national taekwondo tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Earl Lafleur is a husband, father, a nursing student and a full-time Tiger Rock athlete.

The Shreveport man is just weeks from testing for his first-degree level one black belt.

But before that, he’s looking for the public’s support to make it back to the all-star national tournament, the biggest event in Tiger Rock.

He’s preparing for the biggest event in Tiger Rock — taekwondo.

The all-star national tournament is being held July 20-23 in San Antonio.

“At this competition is where all the martial arts schools in existence here in the South, up north, everywhere come together for this specific tournament,” Lafleur said. “The great thing about this tournament is you get to test yourself against the best members of Tiger Rock and not just your local club.”

(Source: Earl Lafleur)

Lafleur, who began fighting in 2012, said he has always had a passion for martial arts.

“I felt like that was my calling as far as a sport goes. So getting the opportunity to compete in Tiger Rock and also train, it was really like a dream come true, honestly.”

But it was when his wife was diagnosed with cancer that Lafleur said he was stuck choosing between his wife and his commitment to taekwondo.

“My wife, you know, she is one of my biggest supporters. And over the past couple years, we’ve been battling with chemo and radiation. So that was one of the things where give up Tiger Rock and support my wife and make sure she gets the help that she needed.”

Doctors gave his wife only a 5% chance to live. Two years later, she is in remission.

For Lafleur, his way to deal with it has been taekwondo.

“It’s been an escape because, you know, anytime things get too severe, you need a break, to go somewhere, a safe place. And Tiger Rock has been that safe place.”

He was able to compete last year and win the national tournament for his age group and belt ranking and looks forward to competing again this year.

“Competing against guys from all over is an experience that I look forward to every year.”

Lafleur is raising money to pay for tournament fees, hotel, gas and food to make it to this year’s all-star national tournament.

Earl Lafleur, of Shreveport, will compete in the all-star national taekwondo tournament July 20-23 at Tiger Rock in San Antonio. (Credit: Earl Lafleur)

