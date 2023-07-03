Seasonably warm this week; daily rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We will see a few showers and storms to start off your workweek, this does not mean everyone will see rain. A large portion of the ArkLaTex will see very little to no rain, in fact. Temperatures this week are going to be a little better, more tolerable. Highs are likely to rise into the low and mid-90s today with heat index values likely just reaching the triple-digit mark. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely to pop up throughout the day. The likelihood of strong to severe storms is very low. This is the type of rain situation we will see throughout the rest of the week.

Independence Day was looking drier but the latest data is suggesting that we will see similar rain chances that day as well as the rest of the week. Temperatures are still likely to get pretty hot and it will be humid that day and throughout the entire week. Be prepared to possibly move plans indoors on Tuesday for some brief periods of time, I believe canceling plans for Tuesday would be overboard for the rain chances we are going to see. The rest of the week will see these off-and-on rain and storm chances with highs in the low to mid-90s.

