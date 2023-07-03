Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Male shot during argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park

At least 18 law enforcement units responded to the scene south of Cross Lake
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on Jefferson Paige Road in Caddo Parish about 8:19 p.m. July 2, 2023, authorities report.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating a report of a shooting just south of Cross Lake in Caddo Parish.

The call to Jefferson Paige Road between Clim Lane and Burton Road came in about 8:19 p.m. Sunday (July 2), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park, authorities report.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

This is still a very active scene.

At least 18 law enforcement units and up to five Caddo Fire District 3 units responded, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

