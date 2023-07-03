LSU women’s basketball alum, Emily Ward receives hero’s welcome while greeting community in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - “An incredible experience that not a lot of people get a chance to experience. Going out my senior year, and how it ends, is just amazing.”

Emily Ward cuts down the net after LSU wins women's basketball championship (KSLA)

Emily Ward may never leave cloud nine. Her dream of helping her home state Lady Tigers win the program’s first basketball championship came true.

Emily Ward takes a picture with NCAA women's basketball championship trophy (KSLA)

“We still have two minutes left, " Ward recalls. “I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down. There’s still two minutes left.’ Like, freaking out. I’m like, ‘They can still come back. Don’t get too far ahead of yourselves.’ They were holding us back. We just wanted to run onto the court and just celebrate it. Kind of seems like a blur now. Just thinking about it, so many points. Just amazing.”

Even more wonderful, the connections on the court made with her mother in Benton.

Emily Ward poses with her mother after winning championship (KSLA)

“Not a lot of people get to be coached by their parents, " says Ward. “So, that was a cool special memory. I had a good connection with all of my teammates in high school. Yes, I loved my college teammates. But, I’ve been the only one that’s been here for four years. So, it’s a different connection. Then, I grew up with all of my high school teammates.”

The same people she treasured years ago, are always around to support her to this day.

Emily Ward poses with fans during meet and greet (KSLA)

“A lot of kids just want to take a picture, just say, how proud they are of me, " says Ward. “A lot of it is more than basketball, which is about the type of person that means a lot more to me than anything they could’ve said about basketball.”

Emily Ward while playing for Benton High School in Benton, Louisiana (KSLA)

After wrapping up a successful career on the hardwood, this won’t be the last time we hear from Emily Ward.

“So, I’m in grad school right now, " says Ward. “I started in January, because I graduated in December. Then, I have an internship with the LSU Athletic Communications Department. I’m pretty much in charge of posting on their social media accounts and just running all of their marketing stuff.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.