The heat wave has ended, but rain and thunderstorms have returned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good afternoon! The rain chances have jumped back up to bring us some scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the work week. For the next 3 days, areas north of I-20 remain under a Marginal risk for severe weather until Wednesday. Also, temperatures look to make a drop from last week into the low-to-mid 90′s for this week.

Showers and thunderstorms look to impact the Northern ArkLaTex region this afternoon with the main threats looking to be damaging winds up to 60 mph. Storms will gradually fade away in the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back into the 70′s later tonight.

The 4th of July looks to bring another round of storms early in the afternoon for areas north of I-20 again before fizzling out by the late afternoon and evening hours. Areas south of I-20 may receive a shower or two, if not mostly cloudy conditions. By the time fireworks begin to go off, temperatures drop to the 80′s with cloudy conditions overhead.

The rest of the week looks to continue with the same pattern as a upper-level trough moves through the Midwest and brings stray showers and possible thunderstorms into the area throughout the rest of your work week. We will stay near the average in terms of high temperatures for the beginning of July.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!!

- CJ Cartledge

