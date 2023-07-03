Green the Church Louisiana to hold community resource event July 8 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Green the Church Louisiana is an environmental group with the mission of helping Black communities thrive.

The goal is to help others be sustainable and go green in the changing environment.

This week, the group is hosting a free public event called Re-Igniting Community Awareness; there will be entertainment, food and music.

The Rev. Emily Carroll and Bruce Carroll, directors of Green the Church Louisiana, joined KSLA on Monday, July 3 to talk about the upcoming event.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, July 8

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Rest Baptist Church, 1664 Garden St., Shreveport

Featured Vendors:

SWEPCO

DARE

Power Coalition

Fire Prevention Bureau

Shreveport Green

And more!

For more information about the free event, email vickie@greenthechurch.org or click here.

