Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Family warns of drinking and driving 3 years after son’s death

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On May 30th, 2020, Stacie and Jason Brayfield got the call that no parent ever wants to receive.

Their son, 22-year-old Preston Brayfield was hit and killed by a drunk driver with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit.

Since then, the Brayfield’s have advocated for awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

“Our mission now is to just educate people as much as we can that don’t drive impaired,” said Stacie Brayfield.

Stacie emphasizes how many options there are to get places other than getting behind the wheel yourself.

“In just case, any type of impaired driving is just it’s just not worth it. In today’s world with all the Lyfts, the Ubers, there’s so many taxis, buses, your friends, stay where you’re at, plan ahead,” said Stacie.

Preston’s three younger brothers are now teenagers, and Stacie said she makes sure their friends know how important it is to never get behind the wheel drunk.

“We’re trying to educate the kid’s friends like, please, please be responsible, no matter how mad you think your parents are going to be, trust me they would rather be coming to get you and pick you up than receive the call that Jason and I did,” she said.

Stacie said that drunk driving accidents aren’t accidents, “drunk driving and impaired driving is not an accident. An accident would be a medical condition that happened, weather, or car failure. Those would be accidents. But when you get behind the wheel and you have been drinking or using drugs or something and you get behind it, that is a choice that you make.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old who died after being shot during dispute at PBS Pinchback Park
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-49
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

Bossier City authorities stress public safety during Fourth of July holiday
Bossier City authorities stress public safety during Fourth of July holiday
Texas DPS encourages drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink...
Texas implements crash reduction effort for Fourth of July holiday
Over the next few weeks, customers with the Texarkana Water Utilities may notice a change in...
Texarkanans may see discolored water due to changes in water treatment
Green the Church Louisiana is hosting Re-Igniting Community Awareness on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Green the Church Louisiana to hold community resource event July 8 in Shreveport